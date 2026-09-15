In Reggio Emilia, the PD’s secretariat has dropped the diminutive form and is now called “Elena”

A diminutive is the sweetest form of contempt, the only civilised way we have of telling someone that they do not frighten us. And that must be why, the other evening in Reggio Emilia, the young members of the PD – who represent the secretary’s cultural revolution and who never act on instinct, but always according to a script – cheered her on: “Elena! Elena! Elena!”. She—that is, Elly—pardon, Elena—accepted it without hesitation, and thus came of age. The operation, which began as a bit of fun, actually has its own logic, and is an idea from the Nazareno in which there is evidently far more political engineering than in the minimum wage: because only a full name can go head-to-head with another full name. The Right won in 2022 by presenting a list of first-person nouns: ‘I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am a Christian’ – just imagine if she’d said: ‘I am Giorgy’ – and the Left responds four years later with a baptismal certificate, a diminutive. This development could soon lead, barring any intervention from Giuseppe Conte, to the most symmetrical election campaign in national history: a duel between two proper names, Giorgia versus Elena—a name that is foundational, incendiary and popular in these Odyssey-like times—and ultimately prove, who knows, to be the pinnacle of bipolarism that the nation has managed to build in thirty years of attempts. Italians belittle what they love, and in belittling it, they diminish and condemn it.

After all, the Risorgimento was not brought about by Camy di Cavour, nor was the Republic founded by Alcy De Gasperi. And the only Italian statesman who managed to govern for a long time whilst clinging to his nickname – despite being fearsome and two metres tall – ended up in Hammamet, which is not a scientific proof but, you will agree, hardly an encouraging omen either. Against Giorgia—who is the saint with the spear, the slain dragon and the rescued maiden—the progressive camp now has but one name worthy of the challenge: Elena, which is not a battle name but the battle itself.