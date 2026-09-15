PoliticsELLY DOWNGRADED
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In Reggio Emilia, the PD’s secretariat has dropped the diminutive form and is now called “Elena”
The initiative, which began as a bit of fun, actually has its own logic, and is an idea from Nazareno in which there is clearly far more political engineering than in the minimum wage: because only a full name can go head-to-head with another full name
15 SEP 26
Last updated: 11:55 AM
Translated by AI
(Photo: Ansa)
A diminutive is the sweetest form of contempt, the only civilised way we have of telling someone that they do not frighten us. And that must be why, the other evening in Reggio Emilia, the young members of the PD – who represent the secretary’s cultural revolution and who never act on instinct, but always according to a script – cheered her on: “Elena! Elena! Elena!”. She—that is, Elly—pardon, Elena—accepted it without hesitation, and thus came of age. The operation, which began as a bit of fun, actually has its own logic, and is an idea from the Nazareno in which there is evidently far more political engineering than in the minimum wage: because only a full name can go head-to-head with another full name. The Right won in 2022 by presenting a list of first-person nouns: ‘I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am a Christian’ – just imagine if she’d said: ‘I am Giorgy’ – and the Left responds four years later with a baptismal certificate, a diminutive. This development could soon lead, barring any intervention from Giuseppe Conte, to the most symmetrical election campaign in national history: a duel between two proper names, Giorgia versus Elena—a name that is foundational, incendiary and popular in these Odyssey-like times—and ultimately prove, who knows, to be the pinnacle of bipolarism that the nation has managed to build in thirty years of attempts. Italians belittle what they love, and in belittling it, they diminish and condemn it.
After all, the Risorgimento was not brought about by Camy di Cavour, nor was the Republic founded by Alcy De Gasperi. And the only Italian statesman who managed to govern for a long time whilst clinging to his nickname – despite being fearsome and two metres tall – ended up in Hammamet, which is not a scientific proof but, you will agree, hardly an encouraging omen either. Against Giorgia—who is the saint with the spear, the slain dragon and the rescued maiden—the progressive camp now has but one name worthy of the challenge: Elena, which is not a battle name but the battle itself.
Elly, on the other hand, belongs to the vast and affectionate family of names ending in ‘y’ – the Millys, the Nellys, the Lillys – thoroughly likeable ladies who have kept variety shows, Saturday-night quiz programmes and private nursery schools going, and who occupy a specific and respected sphere without ever straying into the neighbouring sphere of ministries and government. Elena, on the other hand, is the name that Goethe—having reached the end of his life and wishing to symbolically unite the ancient and modern worlds—chose as the only possible wife for Faust. It should be noted, however, that the name Elly also carries a notable publishing connotation: remove the y and add an e, and one obtains the title of a monthly fashion magazine (and when a party secretary appears in the pages of Vogue explaining that she employs a colour consultant, the coincidence becomes destiny). But not any more. Of course, the surname remains, which Italians continue to handle with languid or angry approximation, scattering across a small phonetic diaspora between Sclèin, Sklàin and Schlàin. A problem that everyone has solved by getting round it, first with ‘Elly’ and now – one supposes – with ‘Elena’, the secretary renamed on a Sunday in September, amidst the fried dumplings and the dying embers. Although becoming something else takes an age. And, above all, an idea.v
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Milano 1982, vicedirettore del Foglio. Cresciuto a Catania, liceo classico “Galileo” a Firenze, tre lauree a Siena e una parentesi universitaria in Inghilterra. Ho vinto alcuni dei principali premi giornalistici italiani, tra cui il Premiolino (2023) e il premio Biagio Agnes (2024) per la carta stampata. Giornalista parlamentare, responsabile del servizio politico e del sito web, lavoro al Foglio dal 2007. Ho scritto per Mondadori "Fummo giovani soltanto allora", la vita spericolata del giovane Indro Montanelli.