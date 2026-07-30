Jeremy Corbyn at the Avs party

Fratoianni and Bonelli are backing Jeremy Corbyn: the long-standing leader of the British left will be the star attraction, the international guest at the Avs festival. After all, Corbyn – a Marxist-inspired figure known for his radical views (he has also been accused of anti-Semitism, a case that split the British Labour Party) – is very much in tune with the red-green left, from social justice to the Palestinian cause. Indeed, Francesca Albanese will also be attending the event scheduled to take place in Rome in September. And then there are the leaders of the broad coalition, Schlein and Conte – along with Fratoianni and Bonelli, of course – back together again after the ill-fated rally in Naples. But the guest of honour will be Corbyn himself. Labour had shown him the door; today, AVS is welcoming him with open arms.