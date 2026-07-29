Urso appointed as commissioner. From Ilva to energy (Meloni would like a commissioner), messages to the Minister for Industrial Policy, Innovation and Digitalisation

However, it is not just the Acciaierie d’Italia issue that is highlighting Urso’s increasingly diminished role within the government. At Monday’s latest Council of Ministers meeting – the one in which the government approved the cut in excise duty on diesel (but not on petrol) – opposing positions clashed once again: those supported mainly by the Lega and FdI, who argued that the cut should have gone ahead. And Urso’s long-standing position, namely selective support for households in the form of funding for social cards. After all, it was the minister himself who had stated in Parliament that excise duty cuts have often proved ‘inefficient and ineffective’. To no avail, as Urso’s requests were once again not taken into consideration. Still on the energy front, in recent months the government has toyed with the idea of appointing a sort of ‘super-commissioner’ for energy. This role would primarily involve coordinating several relevant ministries, namely the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry for Enterprise and ‘Made in Italy’, and the Ministry of the Economy. However, even these proposals – strongly backed by Confindustria – have failed to generate much enthusiasm. This is particularly true among Pichetto and Urso, who are, in fact, the parties most directly involved in the issue. The fact remains that this scenario, too, appears to have been shelved for the time being.