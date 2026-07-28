PoliticsWalks around Rome
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Salis in the primaries and the party stuck at 20 per cent: two spectres are haunting the PD
Schlein is convinced that the PD will ultimately hover around 25 per cent, and she does not want to give up on trying to bring Carlo Calenda on board with the centre-left. Her reasoning is that his votes are needed too
28 JUL 26
Translated by AI
Photo: ANSA
There is a certain degree of alarm within the PD because, in all the polls, the party remains stuck between 20 and 21 per cent. There is no trend indicating a possible increase in support. But Secretary Elly Schlein remains optimistic. The Democratic Party leader explained to PD executives that at a certain point, when the general election arrives, tactical voting will inevitably kick in. According to her, this will be an ‘anti-fascist’ vote, and the only party that, from this perspective, stands out as a beacon in such a battle is the Democratic Party. In short, Schlein is convinced that, in the end, the PD will hover around 25 per cent and is prepared to take bets on this figure.
The PD, however, seems to be in a constant state of turmoil. As well as concerns over the polls, there are worries about the primaries. Some polls show Giuseppe Conte with a clear lead. But these figures are not the real source of concern, as many believe the polls to be "rigged". The real cause for apprehension concerns the candidacy of Silvia Salis, who could return to the limelight. The presence of the Mayor of Genoa in the primary race would, in fact, change the situation, and no one is currently able to predict whether, or to what extent, this might harm Elly Schlein. Not only that. AVS is also considering putting forward its own candidate. The picture is therefore far more complex than previously imagined, in which the only real contenders were thought to be the PD secretary and the leader of the Five Star Movement. Even at the M5S headquarters, moreover, there is a certain amount of concern because Avs could siphon off the pacifist votes that were taken for granted as going to Conte. For this reason too, there are those who are once again suggesting that the primaries should not be held: there is a risk of chaos, according to those pushing to put the brakes on the race to the polling stations.
Elly Schlein, despite tensions with Conte and the turmoil within the PD, remains steadfastly united, and it is for this reason that the Democratic Party leader does not wish to give up on her attempt to bring Carlo Calenda into the centre-left coalition. Her votes are needed too, she reasons, especially as the electoral reform devised by the centre-right favours the current majority. And this is why, at the Nazareno headquarters, the possibility is currently being considered that the Democrats might reaffirm their support for Pina Picierno as Vice-President of the European Parliament. Nothing has yet been decided in this regard, but the possibility remains on the table. If this were not to happen, the candidate for the vice-presidency of the European Parliament could be Stefano Bonaccini – provided he accepts and does not, as some in the Democratic Party claim, wish to “return to Italy after the general election” to contest the national race.