Salis in the primaries and the party stuck at 20 per cent: two spectres are haunting the PD

Elly Schlein, despite tensions with Conte and the turmoil within the PD, remains steadfastly united, and it is for this reason that the Democratic Party leader does not wish to give up on her attempt to bring Carlo Calenda into the centre-left coalition. Her votes are needed too, she reasons, especially as the electoral reform devised by the centre-right favours the current majority. And this is why, at the Nazareno headquarters, the possibility is currently being considered that the Democrats might reaffirm their support for Pina Picierno as Vice-President of the European Parliament. Nothing has yet been decided in this regard, but the possibility remains on the table. If this were not to happen, the candidate for the vice-presidency of the European Parliament could be Stefano Bonaccini – provided he accepts and does not, as some in the Democratic Party claim, wish to “return to Italy after the general election” to contest the national race.