Kavinsky turned the night into a soundtrack

He died on Tuesday evening at his flat in Paris, aged fifty. Vincent Belorgey, known by his stage name Kavinsky, leaves behind a career comprising two albums over twenty years and a handful of appearances at European electronic music festivals. But above all, he leaves behind "Nightcall" . Everything else – his friendship with Daft Punk, the admiration of established DJs such as Jackson Fourgeaud and Quentin Dupieux, and his video game soundtracks – revolves around those four minutes of synthesisers and distorted vocals.

Kavinsky’s tracks are ones that arrive already imbued with an image, which the ear then recovers later, by association. You recognise ‘Nightcall’ from the scene of Gosling driving at night in leather gloves. You remember ‘Testarossa Autodrive’ because it’s the track that plays whilst a video game is loading. It’s a reversal of the traditional order of musical discovery, which usually works something like this: first the sound, then, if all goes well, the image that accompanies it: a video, a concert, an album cover. A final touch of irony concerns the producer of “Nightcall”: Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, one half of Daft Punk. The French duo built their reputation on hiding their faces behind helmets to force the audience to focus solely on the sound. Kavinsky, on the other hand, has allowed the sound to disappear into someone else’s face – that of Gosling behind the wheel. It’s a language that every generation, sooner or later, rediscovers. Because every generation, sooner or later, drives alone at night and seeks out music that captures that feeling.