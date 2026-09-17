The Coscioni Association launches its campaign in Lombardy

It is difficult to predict the outcome at this stage. The figures suggest that the majority can rely on a solid contingent: 49 councillors out of 80. In addition, there is the newly formed Futuro Nazionale group, which has three members and is, in all likelihood, expected to vote against the motion. Is the matter settled? Not quite: within the Forza Italia group (11 members), there are some councillors who are explicitly in favour of the text, which is a copy of the one proposed by Zaia; the same applies to the League members (14) and the members of the civic list (3) linked to Fontana. The only group standing united is the 20-strong Fdi, but their position may not be enough; nor is any support expected from the Catholic wing of the PD, which has given the green light to the text proposed by the Coscioni Association.