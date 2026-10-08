When schools turn a protest march into a moral and automatic obligation. The case of the sixth-form college in Novi Ligure

At a secondary school in Novi Ligure, an invitation to take part in the ‘Sudario di Gaza’ march appeared on the electronic register, along with a sign-up form and travel instructions. In universities, for months, attempts were made to push through pro-Palestinian motions using the ‘silence-implies-consent’ system: anyone who disagreed had to state so; otherwise, they were automatically deemed to have agreed. This represents a significant shift for the Left, which in the 1970s hammered home the slogan ‘everything is political’. Even smoking a cigarette. Even kissing or cleaning one’s nails. Today, the most politicised causes are taking the opposite tack and are presented as humanitarian and ethical. Under certain conditions.

politics, by definition, divides. It means choosing one thing over another. To claim that any political initiative can be stripped of its conflictual nature and imposed as if it were a moral duty is a colossal and dangerous naivety. This is precisely If the school register were to mobilise pupils and teachers to support remigration, the abolition of civil partnerships, or the reintroduction of compulsory military service, the paradox would be glaringly obvious. BecauseTo claim that any political initiative can be stripped of its conflictual nature and imposed as if it were a moral duty is a colossal and dangerous naivety. This is precisely what is happening in schools and universities . Whether a motion is passed by tacit consent or an institutional document calls for a demonstration, it is being taken for granted that this is not a stance but a fundamental truth. A partisan argument is transformed into a universal premise. Those who dissent must raise their hands and denounce themselves.

Schools and universities, in these cases, do not gauge public opinion. They manufacture it. They do not say outright: ‘We all think this way here, and anyone who disagrees should speak up’, but that is the message. However, it is filtered through the bureaucratic and administrative machine, the perfect refuge for those who throw stones and then play it coy. Instead of organising ranks of students marching in formation behind some Middle Eastern banner, schools should teach pupils to slow down, perhaps even stumble, and to question the unshakeable certainties peddled by everyday chatter.