Neither the right nor the left has any idea what is happening in schools

The Prime Minister at the Gioventù Nazionale rally in Rome: “A regulation on the maximum number of foreign pupils per class will be introduced in the Council of Ministers.” On the PD secretary: “Say something true when you criticise us; I’ll pass it to you under the table.” And on the car tax exemption: “But how dare those who botched the Superbonus have the nerve to criticise us?”

All the more so at the start of the academic year leading up to the general election, Giorgia Meloni’s statements must therefore be put into perspective within this framework, which reveals them for what they are: for example, the much-discussed ban on the hijab and niqab makes no educational sense, but is justified by the fact that the collective imagination of Vannacci’s electoral base is haunted by the nightmare of quintessentially Italian grandchildren forced to write their first lines surrounded by budding jihadists. The same applies to the cap on foreign nationals: not only is there already legislation in place, but the actual national average is said to stand at just over 10 per cent . Far more significant, however, is the subtext of the proposal, which is indeed of educational interest.

It is clear that a strict cap on the number of foreign pupils – if by this we mean non-Italian-speaking new arrivals, rather than, say, a boy whose parents are Polish but who was born in Cerignola, or a Senegalese girl who has already successfully completed primary and lower secondary school – would entail a reorganisation of classes, creating smaller groups into which tiny sub-groups of foreign pupils would be placed, or separate courses exclusively for foreign pupils requiring special attention to catch up. Put like that, it would be such a progressive proposal as to seem revolutionary, also entailing the need to recruit new teaching staff, build new classrooms and make use of school premises throughout the entire day. It might even be considered a left-wing policy, but the voters are not interested: all that mattered to them – and to the Prime Minister – was that the announcement sounded right-wing; after all, nobody really knows what actually happens in schools once the gates are closed.