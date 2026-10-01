The glass half full of work

Even in the June–August quarter, compared with the previous one, there were 40,000 more people in employment and 123,000 more unemployed, with 164,000 fewer economically inactive people. In practice, the number of people in work is rising; amongst those on permanent contracts, the number of jobseekers is increasing, whilst the pool of economically inactive people is shrinking. Looking beyond the provisional August monthly figure – which, as we have seen, is subject to revision – what is significant is the trend towards a robust labour market in a quarter that was fully affected by the energy crisis. The employment figures are consistent with those for GDP, which in the first half of the year recorded actual growth of 0.8 per cent and was therefore already above the annual forecast of 0.6 per cent. The Italian economy is certainly not booming, but the fact that it is showing such resilience against a backdrop of severe energy and financial strains was by no means a foregone conclusion.