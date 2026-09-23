Amnesty wears the burqa

Here, they equate the situation in Afghanistan and Iran with that in France and other European countries, where the burqa ban is compatible with the Constitution and deemed legitimate by the European Court of Human Rights. The issue, according to the commentary, lies in the argument put forward by Amnesty and other champions of one-sided humanitarianism, who cloak in the guise of law and tolerance the obscene black veil that covers a woman from head to toe, leaving her, at best, with only her eyes to see just how miserable her world is.