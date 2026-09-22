Brussels’ shift in the Indo-Pacific

The Commission is demonstrating once again that trade is what it does best. The elephants in the room remain: Donald Trump, with the constant threat of new tariffs, and China, with whom von der Leyen wants a dialogue that yields results. Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will travel to Beijing in October to reap the rewards. The stakes go far beyond trade relations. “Given the size of the trade deficit with China, the speed at which it is growing and the impact on key economic and industrial sectors in the EU, we are talking about the future of our economy, our industry and the European social model,” said Sefcovic. A “political shift” is needed on Beijing’s part. But the signs are not encouraging.