The fabricated scandal over magistrates’ exams

And this is where the story gets interesting. When the government introduced the tests, Minister Carlo Nordio explained that the aim was to identify any potential mental health or personality disorders. The CSM, after hearing from nineteen experts, ruled out personality tests, deeming them to have poor predictive value, and shifted its focus to cognitive abilities, reasoning, problem-solving and adaptation to new situations. The resolution approved yesterday adds emotional, relational, ethical-value and organisational aspects to the areas to be assessed. There is therefore much room for debate regarding the appropriateness of the tests. But before crying foul over a lack of legitimacy, it is worth noting the paradox: the real issue is not that magistrates are being subjected to some sort of invasive psychological examination. It is almost the opposite. The risk to be assessed following yesterday’s decision by the High Council of the Judiciary is therefore not that of having a test that is too aggressive. It is the opposite. It is the risk of having a test so cautious that it becomes harmless. And therefore, perhaps, useless.