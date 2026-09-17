Hegseth only wants ‘real men’

The head of the Pentagon has shown himself to be uninterested in the US military’s weapons shortage; he is too preoccupied with his own image: last year he convened a ‘top-secret’ meeting of the Armed Forces’ generals; everyone was expecting a major announcement, but in the end the solemn address amounted to: you are too fat, you are too bearded, you are too effeminate, you are too ‘woke’. A few months ago, he returned to the subject of the importance of having physically fit soldiers in the army, announcing annual tests on their testosterone levels and, in the event of a drop in the hormone, specific treatments on a voluntary basis. Now, according to an exclusive report in the Wall Street Journal, ahead of his address on the state of the Armed Forces on 30 September, Hegseth sent an email on Tuesday to army commanders asking them to nominate service personnel of “impeccable” appearance who meet certain “physical standards”: they must pass the army’s prescribed waist-to-height ratio and physical fitness tests, and have “impeccable appearance and perfect uniform standards (no exceptions)”. Only real men.