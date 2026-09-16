Ilva is dying whilst the trade unions remain silent

Today the government will announce the solution: the extraordinary redundancy scheme extended to related industries too. Everyone’s happy. The problem is that the CIGS is supposed to be for temporary crises. Here, however, the temporary becomes permanent and taxpayers foot the bill: ten million a year for Ilva alone. And even if the steelworks were to shut down for good, who would have the courage to stop the subsidy? How can you run an industry, attract investment and create jobs in a country where, whenever a crisis arises, politicians always offer the same state-sponsored ‘methadone’? Unfortunately, you know the answer: you simply can’t. What a shame.