A Swedish remedy for Germany

To weaken and deradicalise. Force a largely populist and, at times, unpresentable leadership to come to terms with the needs and expectations of voters, rather than allowing it to fan the flames of their frustrations. This is the challenge facing Germany’s democratic parties, and first and foremost Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU: to force the AfD to become, little by little, a palatable party. An exercise that German politicians have so far avoided, confining themselves to drawing a cordon sanitaire around the party that began as Eurosceptic, became sovereignist and has shifted a little further to the right every day, to the point of winking at themes and slogans from the Third Reich that send shivers down the spines of Germans – and not just them. How can this be achieved? The moderate Welt recommends the Swedish approach. In Stockholm, too, the Sweden Democrats – which began with ties to neo-Nazism – were long kept on the fringes of the constitutional political spectrum. This allowed them to grow in recent years until, having secured 20.6 per cent of the vote in 2022, they were accepted as a supporting partner by the Moderate Party’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.