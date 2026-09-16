A look back at Ceuta by Ilaria Salis

During the debate on the Ceuta crisis in the European Parliament, Ilaria Salis of The Left group took the floor: “Ceuta is not Spain. Ceuta is not Europe. Geographically, it is Africa; historically, it is a remnant of European colonialism”. One wonders whether Salis’s Spanish comrades in the European Parliament had glanced at the papers the Italian MP had brought to the podium, because the narratives on Ceuta and Melilla do not align. The two Spanish exclaves in Africa have never been included on the United Nations’ list of colonies. There was therefore never any question of decolonisation for a people who do not demand it, in a land where cultures and religions coexist and where Moroccans seek to enter precisely because it is not Morocco. It has, on the contrary, been Spanish territory for centuries and is referred to as such in the 1978 Constitution. The two cities have never been part of a state such as modern-day Morocco, which did not exist at the time the Europeans occupied them (Melilla in 1497, after the Sultan of Fez had razed it to the ground).