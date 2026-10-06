Political uncertainty is affecting the euro. The crisis in France is limiting the ECB’s room for manoeuvre

The rapid rise in French government bond yields has weakened the euro in recent weeks, complicating the ECB’s task as it grapples with inflation that rose to 3.8 per cent in September. Yesterday, the euro fell to around 1.12 dollars – its lowest level since May 2025 – before also losing ground against the Swiss franc and the pound. The spread between French and German 10-year bonds exceeded 150 basis points on Friday – the highest since 2011 – as the French government struggles to get its 2027 budget approved, which is expected to reduce the deficit to at least 5 per cent. There are therefore fears of contagion spreading to other heavily indebted countries, with Belgian and Greek bonds already under pressure, as well as those of Italy (where fiscal prudence has not prevented the spread on BTPs from rising by around 30 points in recent months).