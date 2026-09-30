Competition amongst distributors is not unfair

Competition is not just about price: it is also about innovation and service. And it is likely that the current economic climate will open up potentially new scenarios. Yesterday’s newspapers showed the rush on Eni petrol stations, with long queues to fill up and stocks running low. This suggests that, alongside those customers for whom saving money is more important than the time spent waiting or searching for a station that is still open, there are others willing to spend a little more to skip the queue. In a sense, the move implemented by Eni, Ip and Q8 splits the market in two: those who value time more highly and those who prefer to minimise their expenditure. Competition demands ingenuity and dynamism; it is almost never kind to those who fail to grasp changes or keep pace. The initiative of a voluntary price cap on retail prices is a response to extraordinary circumstances: even independent operators must understand the reasons behind it and, if they cannot beat the multinationals at their own game, seek a different competitive edge.