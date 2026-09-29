The trade war is not over

The US-China Board of Trade announced yesterday that US$30 billion worth of American exports to China (around 30 per cent of total exports to the People’s Republic) and US$30 billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States will be subject to more favourable tariff treatment. Beijing will cut tariffs on maize, wheat, sorghum, meat, dairy products and vegetable oils, as well as fish, timber, cosmetics and medical devices. Soya, however, is not on the list, and this is a politically interesting detail because it is one of the major US agricultural exports – perhaps a sign that Beijing wants to keep that card up its sleeve to continue negotiations. The United States will cut tariffs on small household appliances, toys, Christmas decorations, fireworks, household linen and child car seats. There is also a Chinese commitment to purchase 10 million tonnes of American coal per year in 2027 and 2028, and a working group on agriculture will be set up, but there is still no timetable for implementing the reductions, and the broader trade agreement has essentially been postponed until next year. In short: hot air and promises of dialogue. All of this serves to buy time, which is useful for the Trump administration and for Xi Jinping’s comeback.