Prudence does not mean a lack of courage. Notes for the next budget

Prudence does not, however, imply inaction, nor is it equivalent to a lack of courage. It would therefore be a good idea, as has been suggested, to take a further step towards reducing the tax burden. But perhaps even more could be done without placing a strain on the public budget. Looking ahead, now that the period linked to the (disastrous) Superbonus scheme and the (less exciting than expected) NRRP have passed, the challenge is to make the private sector the source of growth. This is possible if we create an environment capable of increasing the availability of risk capital and channelling it towards existing or new businesses, preferably innovative ones. To achieve this, let us, if possible, avoid starting by proposing new ‘tax expenditure’ schemes which – as we should by now have realised – often result in regulations that come and go, with modest impact, an unintended consequence of the legislator’s limited understanding. Let us instead begin by eliminating the sources of behavioural distortion. After four years of commendable prudence in the management of public finances and disciplined budgetary policies, it would be no small feat to standardise the taxation of financial income. I emphasise: all forms of investment income (including, that is, government bonds currently taxed at 12.5 per cent, compared with 26 per cent for shares, corporate bonds, exchange-traded funds and unit trusts). This would be implemented gradually, as is inevitable (and therefore apply to new issues). There would be no impact whatsoever (or almost none) on the state budget: the increased revenue resulting from the upward adjustment of the tax on income from government bonds would be more or less offset by the increased cost of servicing the debt.