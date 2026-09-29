Debt and interest payments are limiting the scope for Burnham’s first budget

Yesterday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey – who was appointed in July by the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham – spoke in Liverpool at the Labour Party conference to outline the framework for the forthcoming budget, which is due to be presented on 28 October.

At the same time, Healey gave assurances that the budget would comply with the rule stipulating that, by 2029–30, revenue must cover all current expenditure – from pensions to interest payments – whilst debt may only be used to finance investment. In March, official forecasts predicted a surplus over current expenditure of £23.6 billion for 2030, but with the rising cost of debt, the margin has fallen to between 8 and 12 billion, according to KPMG and the Resolution Foundation. On 28 October, Healey will have to reconcile Burnham’s pledges with the budget, and according to Bloomberg, the Treasury is considering an increase in the tax on capital gains from the sale of shares and a one-off levy on banks and oil companies.