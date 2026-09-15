The consequences of a game of Risiko: a moment of pride

In short, yesterday was a moment of pride, marking the successful completion of the public takeover bid on the market and the new prospects that may arise from the merger of the two companies, including in terms of employment, thereby dispelling fears of job losses. “Even though AI will be used to optimise resources,” Lasco pointed out, “we will buck the trend, ensuring a state-of-the-art infrastructure whilst continuing to implement active labour market policies and creating new jobs, just as we have always done over the past nine years. We take pride in this,” he concluded, “because we will be providing a future for them and for the next generations.” This also marks the start of a new phase for the telecommunications market, which is moving towards consolidation across Europe. Italy will be the first country to have a national leader with an integrated business model.