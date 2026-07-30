Messina reignites the banking crisis

A dig following the latest clash to have erupted on Siena’s board of directors, triggered by a letter sent to Chairman Cesare Bisoni by four minority directors (excluding Corrado Passera) regarding the initiatives Lovaglio is undertaking precisely to push ahead with the merger with the Milanese bank. This clash has prompted Five Star Movement Senator Mario Turco to urge the new Consob chairman, Guido Stazi, to monitor this new, fiercely contested phase of the banking game with “independence and decisive action”. Indeed, tensions are rising as everyone awaits Lovaglio’s counter-moves, which Messina does not seem to take very seriously, having made it clear that there is absolutely no chance of a revised takeover bid price. But this is only the beginning of the final showdown.