Amidst competitions and games, the closure of Ilva in Taranto is drawing nearer

Taranto. The tender for the sale of Ilva, which has now been open for two years, no longer exists. It will be cancelled or postponed (as happened a year ago), The government has not yet decided whether to appeal against the ruling to the Court of Cassation, whilst it is certain that it will not be able to proceed with the clean-up. Consequently, only the cold section remains in operation, and this is the part that will be put up for sale. After all, this was the only area of interest to Jindal, the buyer with whom the special administrators were negotiating the acquisition. The Indian giant’s plan involves acquiring the rolling mills with the promise – in return for 3 billion in public investment – to possibly build an electric furnace, sourcing raw materials from its green steelworks in Oman. However, Jindal would not have bought Ilva. For this reason, even before the Milan ruling, the Ministry of Enterprise’s plan (agreed with Jindal) was to cancel the tender and replace it with a new tender for the lease of the business unit. Then the ruling came, justifying the operation. The tender for the sale of Ilva, which has now been open for two years, no longer exists. It will be cancelled or postponed (as happened a year ago), in light of the ruling by the Milan Court of Appeal ordering the suspension of operations in the hot area within 90 days.After all, this was the only area of interest to Jindal, the buyer with whom the special administrators were negotiating the acquisition. The Indian giant’s plan involves acquiring the rolling mills with the promise – in return for 3 billion in public investment – to possibly build an electric furnace, sourcing raw materials from its green steelworks in Oman. However, Jindal would not have bought Ilva. For this reason, even before the Milan ruling, the Ministry of Enterprise’s plan (agreed with Jindal) was to cancel the tender and replace it with a new tender for the lease of the business unit.

Today, Minister Adolfo Urso was involved in a video conference with the Mayor of Genoa, Silvia Salis, and the President of Liguria, Marco Bucci, to discuss the future of the Cornigliano plant. Meanwhile, responsibility for the Ilva talks at Palazzo Chigi has been assumed by Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, who expressed the government’s intention to ensure business continuity. To do so, however, financial resources are needed which the company no longer has, given that the European Commission has made it clear that, following the latest 400 million bridge loan, it will not authorise any further loans. Hence the need for a sale. As regards the possibility of state ownership, Mantovano pointed out that, even under predominantly public management, the problems arising from court rulings would have been the same. Giancarlo Giorgetti was also clear on this point: “Court rulings apply to everyone,” said the Minister for the Economy, “it makes no difference whether the project that produces or pollutes is public or private.”

Whilst the trade unions have announced an eight-hour strike, the date to be confirmed, Mantovano has called for unity: “As we have known each other for some time, I do not believe I need to appeal to your sense of responsibility because – as the Under-Secretary said – we have travelled this path together, recognising this shared sense of responsibility in one another”. After all, it is well known that from the very moment he ousted ArcelorMittal, with the promise of making Ilva “Europe’s largest green steelworks”, Minister Urso has enjoyed the full support of the trade unions, the then President of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, and local authorities.