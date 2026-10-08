CultureWho will win?
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Live coverage of the announcement of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
At 1 pm, the Swedish Academy will announce the winner. You can follow the announcement
here
8 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Yesterday saw the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded to Henri B. Kagan of France and Kenso Soai of Japan; on Tuesday, the Prize in Physics went to Francis Halzen of Belgium, and on Monday, the Prize in Medicine was awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel. Today, the Swedish Academy announces the most eagerly awaited Nobel laureate: the winner of the Prize in Literature.
The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced tomorrow at 11.00 in Oslo; the Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced on Monday 12 October at 11.45.