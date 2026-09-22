A manga that is also a graphic novel?

In the world of comics, an extraordinary work in which cultural dialogue takes centre stage: ‘Nanbanjin’, created by Cyril Pedrosa and Taiyo Matsumoto, and published by J-Pop Manga. Through the eyes of Fernando, a Portuguese sailor who lands in Japan, the story is told from the dual perspective of a foreigner arriving in a land where everything seems different… and then (through a reverse reading direction) from the perspective of the Japanese people who find themselves interacting with someone so different from what they are used to. The resulting mirror-like narrative offers a singular story told through the combined art and storytelling of two masters of comics and manga. It is not to be missed.

In the realm of film and television, the Avengers universe returns to the big screen with one of its most acclaimed films ever: “Avengers: Endgame – Extra”. This new edition features visual enhancements and minor additions that, in the run-up to Doomsday, amount to a grand celebration of the Marvel universe as it once was, marking the conclusion of the entire first, ten-year saga. A universe that has forever changed the world of superheroes on the big screen, and which now looks back to the past at a time when it is trying to rediscover its core identity.

Finally, in gaming news, the Control saga is back with a new instalment: “Control Resonant”, a video game by Remedy Entertainment available on macOS, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S. Whilst the first instalment in 2019 opted for a narrative that blended science fiction with the unease surrounding government agencies, here we no longer follow the protagonist of the first instalment, Jesse Faden, but her brother Dylan: This time, the setting expands to a Manhattan warped by paranormal forces, with gameplay that shifts direction towards something closer to an action RPG, featuring more exploration, more progression and a greater focus on character development.