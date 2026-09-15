From school to hell

In the world of comics, this week—to mark the reopening of schools—we are discussing a classic manga that is particularly suited to the occasion: “GTO – Great Teacher Onizuka”. This is an ideal moment to rediscover one of the most absurd, irreverent, unpredictable and, indeed, moving teachers in the history of comics: a former biker and ex-delinquent who dreams of becoming Japan’s greatest teacher. The narrative also offers a scathing critique of the Japanese education system, delving into the shame, anger and struggles that pupils may carry with them.

In the world of film and television, a new adaptation of the iconic horror video game saga Resident Evil is returning to the big screen, this time directed by Zach Cregger, already acclaimed for his films Barbarian and Weapons. A fresh start that seems to promise a closer alignment with the “survival horror” elements of the video game, building fear by constantly shifting the ground beneath the viewer’s feet and drawing heavily on imagery featuring incomprehensible creatures and evil corporations, but also on paranoia, labyrinthine architecture and the feeling of being powerless pawns in the face of sinister games on a scale greater than one could ever imagine.

Finally, news from the gaming world encourages players to pick up their controllers and step into the yellow and blue boots of one of the most beloved superheroes in comic book history with “Marvel’s Wolverine”, developed by Insomniac Games and available exclusively on the PlayStation 5. Having previously brought the character of Spider-Man to the world of video games with two globally acclaimed titles (considered among the best superhero video games of all time), this studio now turns its attention to a character who is the polar opposite of the web-slinger, in a story that promises darkness, rage, violence and litres of blood – as befits the character of Logan, Wolverine. Not to be missed.