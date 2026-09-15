Among Brigitte Bardot’s belongings at the Hotel Drouot

“L’Heure Bleue was her perfume. In all these years, she never tried another. She used to buy it from Guerlain on Rue de Passy, and always carried a small bottle in her handbag. It was a habit, almost a signature,” says Frank Guillou. On 21 September, a number of pieces of furniture from her homes will also go on sale, including an Emmanuelle wicker armchair – also known as the ‘Peacock’, an iconic piece from the 1960s – and a Knoll-style tulip table. Among the most curious items are an Italian wig box and two dog collars – one made of leather and one of red fabric – with tags bearing the date of the rabies vaccination and Brigitte’s contact details. Among the most expensive items, however, are a Mellerio ring set with a 3.67-carat diamond (estimated auction price: 5,000–10,000 euros) and a gold heart by Fred, engraved with the name of the sculptor Miroslav Brozek, who was her partner from 1975 to 1979 (1,500–3,500 euros). Also on offer is the gold bracelet laden with pendants (two guitars, a heart, a cage and a St Brigid’s medal) worn at her 1959 wedding to Jacques Charrier (€800–1,200).

“I shared in her daily life, her work, her struggles, her joys, her anger and that unshakeable determination to defend those who had no voice. Behind the icon known to the whole world, I had the privilege of discovering a woman of rare loyalty, deeply free, demanding of herself as she was of others, but also of immense generosity, often discreet,” says her secretary. In 1973, when she decided to bring her film career to a definitive close, BB uttered these words: “I gave my youth and my beauty to men; now I shall give my wisdom and my experience to animals.” The proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, as well as to her son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier. “Brigitte,” recalls her secretary, “couldn’t bear to live without animals around her. When one of them died, it was best not to disturb her during the period of mourning and whilst the funeral was being arranged. She was devastated. They were all buried according to a precise protocol near her in her gardens, and their photographs then took pride of place throughout her homes. All her animals had a special story and a unique past. A glance exchanged, a life of hardship, a disabled animal – in short, a poor creature that needed to be given back the will to live alongside human beings. On every journey or trip, there was often a poor creature that crossed her path and set off with her.”