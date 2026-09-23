Paolo Strippoli’s "L’Estranea" is Italy’s Oscar entry

Paolo Strippoli’s "L’Estranea" has been selected to represent Italy at the 99th Academy Awards, in the Best International Feature Film category. The selection was made by the Selection Committee established by ANICA on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, comprising Giorgio Carlo Brugnoni, Cristina Comencini, Federica Lucisano, Francesco Melzi D’Eril and Niccolò Vivarelli. The film will now compete for a place on the shortlist of 15 international titles, to be announced on 15 December, whilst the nominations are due to be announced on 21 January 2027 and the Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 14 March 2027. It was selected “because it is a new genre film by a young filmmaker – as stated in the jury’s statement – who has only recently begun his career and has been acclaimed by audiences and critics both nationally and internationally”.