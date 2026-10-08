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Ukrainian books destroyed by the Russians
At the Frankfurt Book Fair, Ukraine is showcasing 22 books salvaged from Kharkiv
8 OCT 26
Translated by AI
Last August, a Russian attack on the logistics centre of the Ukrainian publishing house Ranok in Kharkiv destroyed around 8 million books. The artist Valentyna Veremko has created an installation featuring 22 of these burnt books, salvaged from the flames: it has been on display at the Ukrainian stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair since yesterday.