The incursion into Latvia and Minsk’s border policy: a sharp weapon to help Putin with Kyiv

Belarus is a thorn in the side of Europe. Alexander Lukashenko’s regime has aligned the country with Russia’s interests, and now Minsk, like a four-pronged weapon, is set on wounding those neighbouring it: Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Just like a crow’s foot, it strikes one country one moment and another the next – not only because Vladimir Putin, who guarantees the survival of the Belarusian regime, wants it to, but also because Lukashenka himself has his own agenda and is participating in his own way in the Kremlin’s war: without weapons, without an army, but by striking Kyiv and its allies, as happened the other night in Riga. Latvia has reported that during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, masked armed men from Belarus broke into Latvian territory, damaging an electrical panel and stealing several CCTV cameras.

They fled before the border guards arrived, and this was not the first such provocation. Previously, a group of men had forced their way through, clearing the path for migrants – a route that Belarus has been using since 2021, when it began organising the trafficking of people, mainly from Syria, encouraging them to reach Minsk and then abandoning them along the borders. The migrants, to whom the Belarusian regime had sold the promise of easy entry into the European Union via the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, were herded along the fences and left to freeze in those lands. Belarus has never stopped; it has continued to deport migrants, to push them towards the EU’s borders, and has built underground tunnels right on the border with Latvia, with the aim of destabilising Europeans.