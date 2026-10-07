Trump’s ‘red diesel’

On 2 October, in fact, after threatening to ban diesel exports even to Europe, Trump secured a large release of 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel stocks from G7 allies, with a ‘substantial’ portion of diesel already released in the first twenty days. This latest executive order, however, whilst appearing on paper to be a strong electoral move, is likely to have little impact on prices at the pump. The executive order is, in fact, binding only on the federal government, whilst excise duties and bans on road use in individual US states remain in force. Texas, for example, permits the use of dyed diesel on the road whilst retaining its own excise duty, whereas in other states its use remains prohibited. Consequently, large hauliers, who cross several states in a single day, are unlikely to use it precisely to avoid the risk of fines as they move from state to state (given that the colour remains visible for several refuelling stops). The order also provides for the deferral of excise duty payments, not their abolition (which would require an Act of Congress). Finally, unlike the release of G7 strategic reserves, the order adds virtually not a single barrel to the entire US market, where diesel is expensive due to scarcity and a shortage of refined products.