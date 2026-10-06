Kemi Badenoch’s manifesto-style book breathes some life and fresh ideas into the still-moribund British Tories.

On the occasion of the British Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, leader Kemi Badenoch published a manifesto booklet entitled "The Right Way", some one hundred pages in length, inspired by "The Right Approach" – the pamphlet published by Margaret Thatcher in 1976, drafted by Keith Joseph, which laid the foundations for her government and her revolution in the United Kingdom. Badenoch, who took the helm of the Tories in 2024 following a crushing defeat in that year’s general election, describes her doctrine not as “Badenochism” but, using a far more effective term, as “Kemistry”; and whilst Thatcherism was largely about economic reforms, today’s proposal aims to be more comprehensive: it concerns society, integration, external threats and the new global order. Badenoch is banking on herself – and some Conservatives are anonymously leaking to the media: we haven’t read her little book yet – because her popularity is growing far faster than that of the Tories, because she has silenced the constant internal challenges to the party leadership, and because all that remains is to rebuild a crumbling house from scratch.

In Birmingham, there is the gloom of an opposition with few seats on the city council and a new Labour mayor, Andy Burnham, who has turned the fortunes of Labour and the government round; but there is also the ironic light-heartedness of a large ‘Birmingham Tapestry’ on display in a conference hall: a reference to the marvellous Bayeux Tapestry, currently on display at the British Museum until July next year, featuring a contemporary reinterpretation of the clash between Labour and the Conservatives, with all the figures from British politics ‘embroidered’ onto it, and, naturally, Badenoch’s ambition for reconstruction and change at its heart.