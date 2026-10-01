Nobody pays attention to Myanmar any more

Yet, formally speaking, Malaysia continues to state that it does not recognise the new Burmese government and that it stands by the ASEAN peace plan. But the diplomatic facade constructed by Min Aung Hlaing in recent months is having the desired effect. Following his trip to China, his visit to India and his visits to Laos and Cambodia, the junta leader-turned-president has managed to bring Naypyidaw back into the regional diplomatic fold. In June, Xi Jinping had publicly backed the new Burmese leadership and cooperation with the country. The rest, meanwhile, is fading from view. In the global division taking shape under Donald Trump, Myanmar is increasingly an Asian – and therefore a Chinese – issue. And the Burmese conflict, one of the most devastating wars in contemporary Asia, thus risks becoming nothing more than background noise. Just two days ago in Kyauktaw, in Rakhine State, an air strike attributed to the Burmese army against a market killed at least 49 people and injured 58. The Arakan Army, which controls the area, accuses the junta of deliberately targeting civilians.