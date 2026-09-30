A hijacking – or rather, a dispute between pilots. What do we know about the FlyDubai flight?

“The situation is under control and all necessary measures are being taken to bring the Israeli passengers back safely to Israel.” These reassurances from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu come after hours of uncertainty, tension and eyes constantly fixed on the sky. Today, a FlyDubai flight that had departed from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Tel Aviv in Israel landed at Tabuk Airport in north-western Saudi Arabia, following an emergency signal transmitted by the aircraft itself.

Let’s rewind. Earlier this morning (Italian time), Israeli media reported that a Flydubai passenger aircraft (FZ 1073), flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with around 180 people on board, had first transmitted the transponder code 7700 – which indicates an emergency – and shortly afterwards 7500, used to signal a possible hijacking or an act of unlawful interference. The aircraft also lowered its altitude and altered its course, heading towards Saudi Arabia instead of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli security procedures were therefore activated, and two Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled.

Shortly afterwards, Israeli media reported that the flight had landed at Tabuk Airport. According to Israeli security sources, the emergency signals were triggered by an altercation on board the flight. The airline is also said to have confirmed this version of events. According to reports by the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, FlyDubai reportedly announced that “the pilots had a scuffle in the cockpit during the flight, until one of them lost consciousness. This was not a safety incident”. The airline stated later in the day that the reasons for a row “which took place in the cockpit of flight FZ 1073” remain unknown and are the subject of a formal investigation, according to a spokesperson in a statement. “We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation whilst the authorities piece together the facts,” the statement reads.

Netanyahu: “The co-pilot stabbed the captain and intended to crash the plane”

However, these are unconfirmed rumours, though they have been widely reported by the Israeli media based on accounts gathered from those on board. Initial reports suggested that one of the pilots was of Russian origin and the co-pilot of Ukrainian origin. According to the Israeli newspaper Ynet, however, the pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane is an Omani national, whilst the other is from the UAE. According to reports from the live blog of the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, one of the pilots on the FlyDubai flight allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft before being stopped by the other pilot with the help of some passengers.. Initial reports suggested that one of the pilots was of Russian origin and the co-pilot of Ukrainian origin. According to the Israeli newspaper Ynet, however, the pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane is an Omani national, whilst the other is from the UAE.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has convened a new summit with security and aviation officials to assess the situation of the flight’s passengers. This is reported by Ynet. “We are in constant contact with the relevant countries to ensure the passengers’ safe return to Israel,” the Israeli Prime Minister stated. “The co-pilot stabbed the captain and apparently intended to cause the plane to crash,” he said. "I spoke to one of the Israeli passengers who intervened to stop the attacker; they showed incredible courage and prevented a huge tragedy," the Prime Minister added, noting that the attacker is currently being questioned by the Saudi authorities. “I pay tribute to the heroes on board the flight from Dubai, who demonstrated alertness, courage and resourcefulness. I have instructed the security services to prepare to deal with any further threats,” Netanyahu went on to say.

Saudi Arabia has rejected Israel’s request to allow its aircraft to repatriate Israeli passengers on board the flight, according to a Reuters online report citing two security sources. The request was aimed at allowing Israeli military aircraft to collect Israeli citizens from Saudi Arabia, a country which does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, the sources specified. The Saudi government’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli Air Force was preparing to send Super Hercules military transport aircraft to retrieve the Israeli passengers, one of the sources reported. The repatriation of the passengers to Tel Aviv was instead arranged using a FlyDubai aircraft. However, some of the Israeli passengers refused to board the airline’s repatriation flight, which had landed in Saudi Arabia, claiming that they were “afraid to fly on one of the airline’s planes again” and that they were expecting an Israeli security repatriation flight. The FlyDubai repatriation flight subsequently landed at Tel Aviv-Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israeli media are reporting that the Mossad and the Shin Bet are involved in the investigation into the incident on the FlyDubai flight. Passengers will be questioned upon their arrival in Israel. According to reports, Israel is finalising the necessary arrangements to allow Israeli aircraft to land in Saudi Arabia, given that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations. Transport Minister Miri Regev has called for the suspension of FlyDubai flights to Israel pending the investigation into the accident involving the aircraft bound for Tel Aviv. This is also reported by the Israeli media, which state that the minister has also asked the Civil Aviation Authority to check whether the United Arab Emirates has breached the agreement with Israel, under which only pilots holding passports from countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations are authorised to land in Israel. This comes in the light of rumours that the co-pilot involved in the assault is an Omani national.

Investigations and passengers’ accounts: “We heard screams on the plane, and then there was blood too”

“We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit and we saw blood,” a passenger told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12. According to her, one of the pilots was stabbed with a small knife and some Israeli passengers helped the crew to subdue an attacker. Another witness reports that one of the pilots was seriously injured and that, at that moment, the aircraft began a rapid descent.

Another Israeli passenger, Daniel, also told Channel 12 about the dramatic moments he experienced on board. “Suddenly I heard a scuffle, something that sounded like a brawl coming from the cockpit. The door was slightly ajar and I saw someone trying to push another person out. Then three Israelis sitting behind me came to see what was happening and suddenly the plane began a very steep nosedive, nose-down, accompanied by a violent roll,” he added. “I thought: it’s over. 11 September has happened again.”

A few figures help to better understand the dynamics of the flight. Tracking data cited by the Times of Israel show that the aircraft suddenly descended from an altitude of around 10 kilometres to 5 kilometres in less than a minute, whilst simultaneously accelerating from 411 to almost 600 knots. After a brief climb to around 6.5 kilometres, it descended again to below 4.5 kilometres. The aircraft subsequently re-established communications and landed at Tabuk Airport. While efforts are underway to clarify the incident, an image taken aboard the aircraft is circulating in Israeli media and on social media, showing a passenger with a bloodstained shirt. According to the Israeli media outlet Ynet , the man is said to have intervened to separate the pilot and co-pilot during the brawl that broke out in the cockpit.