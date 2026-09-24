According to the CIA, there is a possibility of attacks by Russian drones in Italy, Spain or France, reports El Mundo. Crosetto: “No confirmation of the alert”

"Russia is preparing for new drone attacks in Europe, but this time it will target Mediterranean countries. US intelligence agencies have gathered information on the Kremlin’s plans for escalation and shared it with several European governments." Speaking to a source close to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, El Mundo learnt that the Director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, following his trip to Moscow on 25 August, had raised the alarm about the Kremlin’s plans to escalate tensions against NATO territories and that Ratcliffe himself had warned the governments of Spain, France and Italy of the possibility of a drone attack on their territories. According to a report by ANSA, citing “reliable sources”, the alleged alert has not yet reached any operational level – neither intelligence, diplomatic nor military.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto commented on X: “The alarm raised this morning by a Spanish newspaper, which speculates on possible attacks on Italy, Spain and France by Russian ships and drones, serves no purpose and has not been confirmed. We are already living in difficult and ‘tense’ times, and adding further fuel to the fire does no one any good.” French President Macron has also denied the report: “This is information that must be refuted, but the situation is worrying.”

“They will use drones launched from the sea, concealed in a container; it’s not difficult at all,” the source explained to the Spanish newspaper. The source spoke of the possible use of Gerbera drones, which are approximately two metres long, with a wingspan of 2.5 metres, weigh a maximum of 18 kilograms, are capable of reaching speeds of around 160 kilometres per hour and have a claimed maximum range of 600 kilometres. According to the CIA, these drones can be easily transported by a merchant ship and launched with far less difficulty than a Shahed or a Geran.

Moscow’s objective is reportedly not to use these drones to destroy a large structure, but to start a fire, cause damage or temporarily close a port or an airport.

Russia has so far been careful not to cross what experts call the "threshold of war" in order to avoid a response from NATO, but it has tried to get as close as possible: first with the 19 unarmed drones that entered Polish airspace, then with the drone at Leipzig Airport

But why would the Kremlin want to target Spain, France or Italy in particular? According to El Mundo, the reason is simple: all three will be holding elections in 2027, are currently in the midst of election campaigns, and have friendly political forces capable of exploiting fear to turn the country away from supporting Ukraine.