Who’s rising and who’s falling in the race to replace Guterres at the UN

Grossi was the most forthright, stating that “the world is experiencing the highest number of armed conflicts in the last forty years” and that the organisation is “absent from the resolution of the most serious conflicts”. Grynspan referred to her experience in negotiating the Black Sea agreement. Bachelet emphasised that the Secretary-General must use all the tools at his disposal . Sall recounted how, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, he travelled to Moscow and Kyiv on behalf of the African Union to defend the interests of a continent of 1.5 billion people affected by the blockade of the port of Odessa and the fertiliser shortage. Rodrigues-Birkett said that “the Secretary-General cannot afford the luxury of not trying”. Espinosa focused on climate change.

On 30 July, in the first formal vote, the number of candidates rose to seven with the addition of Olara Otunnu, former Permanent Representative of Uganda to the UN and Minister for Foreign Affairs. In the straw poll – the informal vote through which Security Council members gauge support for candidates – each country may express a favourable opinion, an unfavourable opinion or no opinion at all. Surprisingly, Rebecca Grynspan took the lead with ten votes in favour, followed by Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett with nine and Rafael Grossi with seven. Further behind were Macky Sall and Michelle Bachelet, both on six, Maria Fernanda Espinosa on five and Otunnu on two. In the second vote, on 21 August, Rodrigues-Birkett took the lead with eight votes in favour, compared with seven for Grynspan and Grossi. Sall remained steady, whilst Otunnu gained support. Bachelet’s campaign, however, collapsed: following the change of government in Chile, from Gabriel Boric to José Antonio Kast, Santiago withdrew its support and her votes in favour dropped to two. The other two Latin American candidates, Espinosa and Ivonne Baki – who entered the race at the initiative of Tonga – failed to make an impact: Baki even received zero votes in favour. In the third round of voting, on 18 September, Costa Rica’s Grynspan regained the lead with nine votes in favour, ahead of Rodrigues-Birkett’s eight. Grossi’s tally fell to five, partly due to the diplomatic fallout from Javier Milei’s stance on the Falklands, which cost him British support. Otunnu drew level with him, whilst Sall also secured five votes in favour, but with nine against. Bachelet, now down to just one vote in favour, withdrew. Espinosa and Baki also remain in the running, but show no signs of gaining ground: the former secured three votes in favour, the latter none.