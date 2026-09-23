The UN vote is an exercise in striking a balance

Officials in Beijing frequently refer, not coincidentally, to the ‘Charter of the United Nations’, because for Xi, bending multilateral institutions to his own interests is also a way of strengthening Chinese leadership in the Global South. Reform of the Security Council is also a battleground, with China and Russia – whilst claiming to be open to change – effectively blocking it and paralysing the most operational decisions. Guterres has been accused on several occasions, particularly during the Covid pandemic, of avoiding explicit rifts with Beijing, and the next Secretary-General will also have to be a tightrope walker: it is no coincidence that the biggest risk facing Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan is a final veto by Russia and China.