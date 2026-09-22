Hegseth turns the Pentagon into a gym

The image, which recalls Vannacchia’s aesthetic, perfectly captures the kind of war Hegseth wants to wage: an internal cultural battle involving banned beards, physical fitness tests and the purging of officers deemed too ‘woke’. Meanwhile, however, the conflict with Iran – of which he was one of the principal architects – is producing results that are increasingly difficult to defend, despite the physical selection process. A few days ago at the Pentagon, Hegseth also hosted former YouTubers and boxers Jake and Logan Paul—controversial figures who fit perfectly into the MAGA narrative, were it not for the fact that nobody knows the real reason for their visit. Jake Paul, who has various pending legal issues, also inexplicably met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The gesture echoes Hegseth’s decision to fly Kid Rock in an Apache helicopter after reinstating the crew suspended for flying low over his house. The American media, even the most conservative outlets, are beginning to criticise Hegseth openly; yet he (and Trump) appear unperturbed. The important thing is always to choose the easiest path – namely, that of the cameras – leaving the real quagmires to others.