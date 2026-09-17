The mix of diplomacy, business and ideology that is Trumpism in Greenland

The New Yorker has dedicated one of its instantly indispensable profiles, written by Dexter Filkins, to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law-turned-envoy who does not speak but whispers, and who represents “a new figure in Washington, for whom public service is a means to amass extraordinary wealth”. It is ‘dollar diplomacy’ that is summarised in the many accounts cited in the article as a constant buying and selling, in which diplomatic aspects are brushed aside hastily (as is evident: never before have so many ceasefire agreements been breached within a matter of hours, nor so many memoranda of understanding signed in different versions or with references to future negotiations that never take place) in order to move swiftly on to business, to the question ‘what’s in it for us?’, to the exchange of favours, where the line between self-interest and corruption is becoming increasingly blurred. Kushner is the poster child for the shambles that American foreign policy has become (as Applebaum also says: this America does not want to isolate itself, it wants to profit from it), but he is certainly not the only one, and this is what is transforming relations between allies, those with enemies, and the trust that underpins these relationships. (Paola Peduzzi)