Serbia is heading for an election, and it starts with the independent media

The content is far from edifying: “Tell the president to be patient. I’m a man of my word. I cannot dismiss my editors just yet; to do what you are asking, I would have to scale United Media down to something small, so that it becomes harmless. But you know I am the right man for the job,” says Miller. He and Lukic are making arrangements to break up United, which owns the country’s most prestigious independent media outlets: the N1 all-news network, the Nova.rs portal and the daily newspapers Danas and Radar. “We’d already suspected something for months; the call simply opened our eyes,” says Marija (not her real name), a former high-profile employee of United Media, which was rebranded as Adria News Network (ANN) a few months later. According to her, Telekom has adopted an aggressive acquisition strategy with the sole aim of clipping the wings of its former group. “Telekom Srbija is 60 per cent publicly owned. Over the years, I’ve made a rough calculation of how much all these media outlets would have cost them: more than 600 million euros – investments that can never be recouped. But they were clever when they decided to bring Alpac Capital into the picture.” Alpac Capital is the private investment fund linked to Pedro Vargas David, the owner of Euronews. On 29 May, Miller announced an agreement between Alpac and Ann for the sale of the group to the Portuguese tycoon. Vargas David is ideologically very close to Viktor Orbán, who in turn is close to Vučić. “Let’s bear one important thing in mind: in Serbia, Telekom owns 34 media outlets. It is the country’s second-largest media group after Željko Mitrović (who is also aligned with the government). It also runs Euronews Srbija, which supports the government,” says Marija. “Vucic has been clever: when dealing with the European institutions, he can say that Telekom Srbija is an independent public body; whilst regarding Euronews, he can claim that he has chosen to favour a major European group, based in Brussels.”