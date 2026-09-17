Rovelli, speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, discusses Russia: “Never before has a nuclear power been bombed.”

On Rogan’s hugely popular podcast, he simply reiterated his scepticism about the way the West is handling the conflict in Ukraine: “In the last century, it had never happened that a nuclear power was bombed on its own territory. It was considered unthinkable. Now we’re doing it.” In reality, it isn’t exactly the first time. Last year, in fact, there was a brief but intense military crisis between India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers. Specifically, in May 2025, the Indian army launched an operation against targets described as ‘terrorist’ (involving missile strikes) on the Pakistani territory of Punjab and certain infrastructure in six towns in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In the clip circulating on social media, Rovelli continues his argument, claiming that “we, the West, are in a sense betting on Putin’s reasonableness, trusting that he will not resort to nuclear weapons. It’s not a serious bet, is it?”