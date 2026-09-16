Crosetto denounces Russian interference, but in the European Parliament, FdI votes against setting up a dedicated centre. Cavadegna (FdI): “This worries us”

The decision by the two government allies clashes, as we mentioned earlier, with the statements issued a few hours later by the Defence Minister: “In recent months, there has been a massive increase in drone incursions and cyber-attacks. On the one hand, it is a way of testing NATO’s defences; on the other, it is a way of raising tensions and, in some ways, sending negative messages to the public. Let us remember that Russia’s war is not merely a physical war, but above all a propaganda war in Western countries – a war of disinformation.” On the subject of hybrid warfare, the minister said that “neither we nor the Western countries are doing much about it; we are simply enduring it.” And it is precisely to counter this that the European Parliament yesterday called for the creation of an EU Centre for Democratic Resilience, which is intended to act as an independent ‘centre of excellence’ to counter manipulation and foreign interference in the information sector and to coordinate national actions by bringing together under a single entity the measures already underway at EU level, equipping it with a vision, a mandate and, above all, a budget and the capacity to act. However, as we wrote earlier, FdI and the Lega voted against it. Why? MEP Stefano Cavedagna spoke to Il Foglio on behalf of the Lega: “Italy and other nations are well aware of the growing presence of hybrid attacks. And as Minister Crosetto said, we are facing hundreds of attacks every day – cyber attacks, for example – and we are doing so in an attempt to stop disinformation. There is, in fact, an escalation by actors outside Europe, and individual countries have been working on this for some time. On this issue, we have demonstrated our willingness to support efforts by also increasing defence resources. However, we are opposed to the establishment of a ‘Centre for Democratic Resilience’, which has little to do with drones and which could become yet another tool in the hands of certain parties within the EU to judge and interfere in the elections of member states. Just think of how many times in the EU they have tried to claim that we in FdI were unelectable. This is unacceptable. And there will be elections in Spain, France and Italy – all countries where the conservative right is on the rise.”