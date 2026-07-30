Zelensky is tired of chasing after Bibi. The background to the tense conversation between the two in Washington

Zelensky has long been seeking a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, so his latest trip to Washington represented a good opportunity for him. However, following the Ukrainians’ positive response, the Israelis went missing, and the only moment they were seen together was for a few minutes on the sidelines of Graham’s funeral, when a camera caught them on film; even without reading their lips, it was clear that the conversation, though brief, was not a relaxed one. Last week, the Ukrainians struck an Iranian ship laden with weapons in the Caspian Sea; they were threatened by Tehran, which promised to strike one of Kyiv’s ports in retaliation. Tensions have eased, but according to Ukrainian sources, the threat remains and the Iranians could decide to strike Odessa or other ports to demonstrate that they are capable of reaching anywhere. For Ukraine, the Islamic Republic of Iran is already an adversary, given that it was the first to come to Russia’s aid; consequently, Ukraine views an alliance with Israel as entirely natural. Israel does not see it in the same light, and whilst the Ukrainians believe they have much in common with the Israelis, the Israelis remain aloof. Even the United States has realised that there are useful lessons to be learnt from Kyiv; for Israel, however, it still seems inconceivable that the IDF might have anything to learn from another army.