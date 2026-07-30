The thousand survivors of Oleshky trapped by the Russian occupation

Zarina Zabrisky is an American journalist living in Kherson, in the centre of the city that gives its name to the oblast; she lives in a block of flats where many flats have been destroyed. In recent days she has had no water in her home; she is adapting to life as dictated by the war, not passively but with anger. Kherson lies on the free side of the River Dnipro
; the riverbank is now inaccessible to residents – only a few stretches remain reachable, but at the risk of being struck immediately by a Moscow drone. It has been some time since Zarina last reached the riverbank, yet it is as though she lives constantly with her eyes fixed on the other side of the river, in the part of Ukraine that has been swallowed up. With her very fair hair, she wears a bulletproof vest as she goes to visit the soldiers in the city centre. She is in Kherson to document the situation; from Kherson, she feels even closer to the other bank, which is very close indeed as the crow flies, yet it is inaccessible, cut off, lifeless. “There are now about a thousand people living in Oleshky; in 2021, the population was forty thousand
. The worst thing is that of these thousand people, 70 per cent would like to leave
,” the American journalist says passionately. No one can leave Oleshky, despite it being a place where everything is now in short supply, where around forty children remain and the majority of the population are elderly
. It is a vulnerable place, inhabited by vulnerable people, among whom there are some who have attempted to flee, asking to be escorted as far as Skadovsk, another town in occupied Ukraine. Without money, you won’t get far; the journey is risky both for those asking to be taken and for those doing the taking, and no one will get involved for less than the equivalent of two thousand euros – a meagre life insurance sum that doesn’t take into account the money needed at the checkpoint along the way. Those who are now in Oleshky stay there, because that is what the Russians want. Because that is what the Russians need.