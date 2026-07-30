The second challenge facing Netanyahu and Zelensky is dealing with the narcissist Trump

What a fatal triangle. In order to survive as a Middle Eastern identity and democracy, Israel must confront the sole, the Iranian driving force, the Islamist and jihadist revolution in its pre-nuclear era, the monstrosity behind the seven battlefronts that sparked the events of 7 October, a nihilistic threat cast in the shadow of the forgotten Shoah and the new wave of anti-Semitism amongst the prevailing generational elites in Europe and even in America, at least in the mass imagination of the flotilla movement. Ukraine has been forced to confront – for a period that has now exceeded, or is about to exceed, the duration of the two world wars of the twentieth century – an autocratic, nuclear power ten or twenty times stronger than itself, which seeks to annihilate and annex it in alliance with that monster Kim Jong Un and with the Ayatollahs and Pasdaran of Tehran, under the sly watchful eye of the Chinese giant (not to mention the mythical and dissolute Putinist faction operating amongst us). The two are defending the exposed front line of what remains of civil liberties and rights, whilst those very freedoms and rights are being used to delegitimise them – indeed, to criminalise them – in the most callous betrayal of their and our causes, including those of feminism and the LGBTQ+ community, which are certainly not examples of supremacism.