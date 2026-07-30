Caracas is now rebelling against Tehran

Venezuela and Iran maintain close bilateral relations, with nearly 300 agreements in strategic sectors such as science and technology, the oil and petrochemical industries, and trade. This is the result of a strategic decision by Hugo Chávez, based on their shared opposition to the United States. In 2020, Iran supplied 1.5 million barrels of petrol at a time when Venezuela had been unable to refine its own crude oil. In 2025, the Iranian regime sent over two million doses of polio and hepatitis vaccines at a time when Venezuela was struggling to source medicines. However, following the turning point after Maduro’s capture, when Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil issued a tentative condemnation of the US attack on Iran, he received an ultimatum forcing him to retract the statement a few hours later – in what the New York Times described as “an admission that Venezuela no longer sets its own foreign policy”. If this were the case, there would be one positive aspect: with Maduro removed, Caracas is no longer a safe haven for the regime in Tehran.