The 45-year-old journalist appears regularly on CNews (TV), Europe 1 (radio) and in JDNews (weekly), all owned by Bolloré. In May, Le Monde revealed that Fedorova had had her ten-year residence permit renewed in 2024, causing considerable embarrassment to the French government, which had defended itself by claiming that it was merely an automatic procedure. Fedorova’s lawyer told AFP that his client “will immediately lodge an appeal” against the expulsion order. In a statement, the Canal Plus and Lagardère groups expressed their “full support” for “their employee” and denounced a “particularly serious violation of freedom of expression”. However, it will be difficult to prove that Fedorova, through Bolloré’s media empire, did not carry out a not-all-that-sophisticated disinformation campaign, aligning herself with Moscow’s narrative and posing a threat to public order.