If even Tokayev is telling Putin off, it means that something is changing

Little has been said about it, but for many observers it was a rare and significant intervention, because Tokayev’s words represent one of the few public appeals from the leader of one of Moscow’s closest regional partners urging Russia to return to the negotiating table and bring the conflict to an end. According to some, Tokayev’s statement was not merely a diplomatic decision by Astana, but the conveyance of a message from Beijing. The Kazakh president was in Shanghai just two weeks ago, where he met with President Xi Jinping, and may have acted as an intermediary, conveying a message from the Chinese leadership to Putin – a leadership that is likely weary of the climate of uncertainty surrounding Russia’s war against Ukraine but prefers to play a low-key role. In recent years, Tokayev has managed to balance and calibrate his relationship with both Moscow and Beijing; however, as a sinologist who speaks Mandarin, many believe he is far more influenced by China than by Russia. It is unclear what the Chinese leadership’s true position on Putin’s war actually is, but what is certain is that if even historical allies are beginning to urge the Kremlin leader to show restraint, something is changing.