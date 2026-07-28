Le Monde’s major investigation into Bernard Arnault’s empire

Arnault has been preparing the succession for years, nurturing Delphine, Antoine and Alexandre, Frédéric and Jean within the group and entrusting them with ever-greater responsibilities: Delphine is CEO of Christian Dior Couture, Antoine serves as chairman of Berluti and Loro Piana, Alexandre is executive vice-president of Moët Hennessy, Frédéric is CEO of LVMH’s watch division, and Jean, the youngest, is watch director at Louis Vuitton. It is precisely this model, however, that is said to have gradually fuelled a silent war. In an organisation where every appointment is interpreted as a clue to the founder’s intentions, any promotion takes on the significance of an investiture. Yet the issue of succession remains a taboo subject. Last year, LVMH raised the age limit for holding the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to 85, and in April, according to Le Monde, Bernard Arnault, aged 77, is reported to have addressed his five children in these terms: “Stop fighting over my seat; prove your worth first – I’m still here.” And to dispel any doubts, he is said to have made it clear at the group’s annual general meeting that the question of his replacement would not arise for “seven or eight years”.